DNA: Winter Session - Opposition Divided Again!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 04, 2024, 12:22 AM IST
In the recent assembly elections, the opposition appeared divided, and BJP’s strategy proved to be successful. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s famous slogan, “Bantenge to Katenge,” initially related to the situation in Bangladesh, turned out to be relevant in Indian politics. With the opposition fractured, BJP emerged victorious in the elections, and now, the same division is evident in Parliament, where the opposition is unable to unite on key issues.

