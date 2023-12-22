trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701617
DNA: Winter session will be remembered for this reason?

|Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 01:48 AM IST
DNA: This time the winter session of the Indian Parliament will be remembered for many historical events. Many such incidents took place in the winter session, which both shocked... frightened... and also created new records. In this winter session, the laws made during the British era regarding punishment of crimes were changed. In this winter session Till now 146 opposition MPs have been suspended, this is also a different kind of record.

