DNA: World's most dangerous drones will be made in UP!

Sonam | Updated: Jul 24, 2024, 02:08 AM IST

Indian Army is using drones the most for recceing terrorist bases. In which there are Made In Israel and Made In USA drones. But India is rapidly making its mark in drone technology... and is also making Made In India drones. And now soon Made In Uttar Pradesh Drones will also give new strength to the Indian Army. Uttar Pradesh will become the stronghold of Unmanned Air Systems. Research and Development Center for Drones is going to be built in UP