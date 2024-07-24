Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2769616
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: World's most dangerous drones will be made in UP!

Sonam|Updated: Jul 24, 2024, 02:08 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Indian Army is using drones the most for recceing terrorist bases. In which there are Made In Israel and Made In USA drones. But India is rapidly making its mark in drone technology... and is also making Made In India drones. And now soon Made In Uttar Pradesh Drones will also give new strength to the Indian Army. Uttar Pradesh will become the stronghold of Unmanned Air Systems. Research and Development Center for Drones is going to be built in UP

All Videos

DNA: 7 big things of budget
Play Icon12:49
DNA: 7 big things of budget
DNA: In what trouble is Akhilesh now?
Play Icon04:40
DNA: In what trouble is Akhilesh now?
DNA: Will INS Brahmaputra sink?
Play Icon04:01
DNA: Will INS Brahmaputra sink?
DNA: Ground Report From Rajouri
Play Icon02:52
DNA: Ground Report From Rajouri
DNA: Police vs Supreme Court in UP?
Play Icon05:43
DNA: Police vs Supreme Court in UP?

Trending Videos

DNA: 7 big things of budget
play icon12:49
DNA: 7 big things of budget
DNA: In what trouble is Akhilesh now?
play icon4:40
DNA: In what trouble is Akhilesh now?
DNA: Will INS Brahmaputra sink?
play icon4:1
DNA: Will INS Brahmaputra sink?
DNA: Ground Report From Rajouri
play icon2:52
DNA: Ground Report From Rajouri
DNA: Police vs Supreme Court in UP?
play icon5:43
DNA: Police vs Supreme Court in UP?