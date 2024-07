videoDetails

DNA: Yogi doesn't want to take RISK?

Sonam | Updated: Jul 25, 2024, 02:46 AM IST

After the Lok Sabha results, BJP is engaged with full force in repairing the government and organization in UP. CM Yogi Adityanath today held a meeting of BJP MLAs from Bareilly region. He asked them stay connected with the public, resolve their complaints and also listen to party workers. A 15-page report on the reasons for the defeat in UP has been given to PM Modi recently. CM Yogi today transferred many IAS and PCS officers of UP.