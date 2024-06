videoDetails

DNA: Yogi's 'action plan' on paper leak

Sonam | Updated: Jun 22, 2024, 02:24 AM IST

The paper leak scam has engulfed every city and district of the country from Delhi to Patna and from Godhra to Lucknow. We have a 72-page black diary on NEET paper leak. If these pages are opened, all the culprits will be revealed one by one. Yogi's new law has come on paper leak. Yogi government has made a new examination policy. This is important information for every student appearing for competitive examination in Uttar Pradesh.