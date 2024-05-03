Advertisement
DNA: Yogi's 'bulldozer' in 'stronghold' of Mulayam family

Sonam|Updated: May 03, 2024, 02:40 AM IST
Voting is on 7th May in Mainpuri. This seat is a strong fort of the Mulayam family and hence is also a hot seat of Uttar Pradesh. Today, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a three kilometer long road show in Mainpuri. Bulldozers were parked at various places on the route of the road show. All the bulldozers were decorated with flowers.

