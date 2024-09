videoDetails

DNA: Yogi's police encounters chain snatcher in Greater Noida

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 06, 2024, 01:52 AM IST

Now you decide for yourself: if the criminals whom Yogi's police crippled in encounters are not the wolves of society, then what are they? The only difference is that these wolves are disguised as humans. However, even these encounters with criminals are being questioned.