videoDetails

DNA: Yogi's Warning to Hezbollah 'Lovers'!

Sonam | Updated: Oct 03, 2024, 02:20 AM IST

Iran fired more than 180 missiles on Israel...claimed that most of the missiles hit the target...on the other hand Israel says that there has not been much damage in Iran's missile attack...but it has also been said from Israel's side that revenge will definitely be taken from Iran. A procession was taken out in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh on the death of terrorist organization Hezbollah's commander Nasrallah...not only men...women and even children were also present in this procession. Yogi's police became active when terrorism was supported...action was taken and those who shouted Labbaik Hezbollah were sent to jail.