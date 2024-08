videoDetails

DNA: Zakir Naik's entry in Bangladesh!

| Updated: Aug 24, 2024, 12:12 AM IST

DNA: Zakir Naik, who has been living as a fugitive in Malaysia for the last seven years, has sought permission to restart the broadcast of his Peace TV in Bangladesh. It is reported that the interim government of Bangladesh may soon approve the broadcast of Zakir Naik's Peace TV in Bangladesh. Zakir Naik himself has announced that the broadcast of Bangla Peace TV will begin in a few days or weeks.