DNA : Zee Media channels banned across Punjab

Sonam | Updated: May 28, 2024, 11:46 PM IST

Zee News has been blacked out in Punjab. Pressure has been put on cable operators to stop telecast of Zee News in Punjab. But it has not been told why Zee News has been banned? Is AAP government angry with Zee News not showing news in its favor? If people are raising voice against Kejriwal in Punjab, then it is the duty and right of Zee News to report it.