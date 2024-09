videoDetails

DNA: Zee News Exposes Waqf Board's Claims Over Hindu and Public Properties

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 24, 2024, 02:28 AM IST

Zee News uncovers the truth behind Waqf Board's audacious claims over Hindu and public properties, including historical sites older than Islam itself. This investigative report sheds light on how Waqf has accumulated land, raising concerns about their broader ambitions.