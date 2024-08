videoDetails

DNAa: Viral Video of VVIP!

Sonam | Updated: Aug 11, 2024, 02:02 AM IST

Special worship is organized in Mahakal temple. Every year on this day the security of Mahakaal Lok is also very tight. But yesterday, Vikram Singh, son of Dewas BJP MLA Gayatri Raje Panwar, became a victim of his VVIP habit. He, along with his convoy of vehicles, entered the Mahakaal world straight from the Neelkanth gate. Seeing this case of security breach, the senior police officers present there and the DM himself got angry.