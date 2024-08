videoDetails

Doctors on strike for second day over Kolkata Lady Doctor Murder Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 13, 2024, 01:02 PM IST

Kolkata Lady Doctor Murder Case: Today is the second day of the doctors' strike in connection with the murder of a lady doctor in Kolkata. Even today doctors will protest. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has issued an ultimatum to Kolkata Police. Mamta Banerjee has given the police an ultimatum till Sunday. Mamta Banerjee said, 'If disclosure is not made then we will give the case to CBI.