Dolly Chaiwala Enters Burj Khalifa, Dubai - Video Goes Viral

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 11:05 AM IST
Embark on an adventure as Dolly arrives in style at Burj Khalifa, welcomed by officials and influencers, all captured in the viral video! Together, they ascend to the 148th floor, where Dolly not only marvels at the view but also delights in coffee and cookies. Watch this Viral reel with more than 13 million plays as Dolly shares moments of chilling and connection, reminding us of the magic in simple pleasures.

