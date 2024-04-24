Advertisement
Dolly Chaiwala Serves His Special Tea To Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Video Goes Viral

Apr 24, 2024
A viral video capturing Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini enjoying tea from Nagpur's famous Dolly Chaiwala has taken the internet by storm. The footage shows the CM relishing a cup of tea from the renowned tea vendor, sparking widespread attention and admiration. This memorable moment showcases the cultural exchange and camaraderie between regions, resonating with viewers across the country. In the video shared by ANI, Dolly Chaiwala is seen dressed in his signature bold attire, serving tea to Mr. Saini in his unique style. As he pours three cups of his famous tea, the CM is joined by two others in enjoying the moment. Watch the full video to experience the vibe for yourself.

