trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662902
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Dressed in Army Uniform, Col Manpreet Singh’s Son Emotional Goodbye To Braveheart Father

|Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 06:47 PM IST
Col. Manpreet Singh laid down his life fighting against terrorists in Anantnag, J&K on Sep 13. The last rites of the Braveheart will take place in Mullanpur Garibdass of Mohali, Punjab. Col Manpreet Singh’s Son, dressed in Army uniform gave a salute to his braveheart father.
Follow Us

All Videos

Nadda's attack on Sanatan controversy - Why Sonia-Rahul silent on insulting Sanatan?
play icon2:14
Nadda's attack on Sanatan controversy - Why Sonia-Rahul silent on insulting Sanatan?
Anantnag Encounter update: Heart will burst after seeing son's salute to Colonel Manpreet
play icon5:46
Anantnag Encounter update: Heart will burst after seeing son's salute to Colonel Manpreet
'Chak De! India' fame Rio Kapadia passes away, last rites take place in Mumbai’s Goregaon
play icon1:35
'Chak De! India' fame Rio Kapadia passes away, last rites take place in Mumbai’s Goregaon
Manpreet Singh Last Rites: Army gave gun salute to martyr, city family swelled with pride
play icon6:14
Manpreet Singh Last Rites: Army gave gun salute to martyr, city family swelled with pride
Anantnag encounter update: Terrorists are not well in Anantnag, soldiers came out with rocket launchers
play icon4:11
Anantnag encounter update: Terrorists are not well in Anantnag, soldiers came out with rocket launchers

Trending Videos

Nadda's attack on Sanatan controversy - Why Sonia-Rahul silent on insulting Sanatan?
play icon2:14
Nadda's attack on Sanatan controversy - Why Sonia-Rahul silent on insulting Sanatan?
Anantnag Encounter update: Heart will burst after seeing son's salute to Colonel Manpreet
play icon5:46
Anantnag Encounter update: Heart will burst after seeing son's salute to Colonel Manpreet
'Chak De! India' fame Rio Kapadia passes away, last rites take place in Mumbai’s Goregaon
play icon1:35
'Chak De! India' fame Rio Kapadia passes away, last rites take place in Mumbai’s Goregaon
Manpreet Singh Last Rites: Army gave gun salute to martyr, city family swelled with pride
play icon6:14
Manpreet Singh Last Rites: Army gave gun salute to martyr, city family swelled with pride
Anantnag encounter update: Terrorists are not well in Anantnag, soldiers came out with rocket launchers
play icon4:11
Anantnag encounter update: Terrorists are not well in Anantnag, soldiers came out with rocket launchers
Indian Army,Army,indian army song,indian army video,indian army ops,indian army gana,Join Indian Army,indian army units,indian army reels,indian army promo,indian army videos,indian army shorts,indian army para sf,shivam indian army,indian army punjab,indian army podcast,indian army ki videos,indian army sad video,indian army branches,indian army training,indian army warriors,indian army vs us army,indian army reaction,indian army structure,