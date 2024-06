videoDetails

Drone delivery service started on Mount Everest

Sonam | Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 12:48 AM IST

In April, a Chinese technology company made history by carrying out the first successful drone delivery to the world's highest mountain, Mount Everest. Drone maker DJI revealed on Wednesday (June 5) that it used its Flykart 30 drone to deliver cargo from base camp to the top at an altitude of more than 6,000 metres.