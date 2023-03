videoDetails

Drone recovered near Amritsar's Rayya

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

A drone has been found on the roadside in Rayya near Amritsar. Next to Raiya is the village of fugitive Amritpal Singh. The local resident informed the police about this. The investigation of the police officer on the spot is going on.