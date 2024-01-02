trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705158
DSP dead body found in Jalandhar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 10:24 AM IST
dead body has been recovered near Basti Bawa Khel Canal in Jalandhar, Punjab. The identity card recovered from the dead body revealed that the deceased person was posted as DSP in PAP. The deceased has been identified as Dalbir Singh.

