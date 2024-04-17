Advertisement
Dubai Residents Navigate Flooded Subway Using Shopping Carts - Video Goes Viral

Apr 17, 2024
Residents in Dubai were forced to find unconventional means to navigate a flooded subway as heavy rains inundated the city. In a remarkable display of resilience, individuals were seen utilizing shopping carts to traverse the waterlogged underground passageways. The video, shared by @Instantbollywood, underscores the challenges faced by urban dwellers during unexpected weather events and highlights the resourcefulness of communities in adapting to adverse conditions.

