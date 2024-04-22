Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Duplicate Shahrukh came to campaign for Congress in Solapur

|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 03:26 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Amidst the heat of Lok Sabha elections, a controversy broke out in Solapur regarding duplicate Shahrukh Khan. Everyone is surprised to see a person who looks like Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan supporting Congress candidate Praniti Shinde.

All Videos

Watch PM Modi's full speech from Aligarh
Play Icon07:49
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Aligarh
Pawan Kheda attacks PM Modi over Congress Manifesto
Play Icon01:27
Pawan Kheda attacks PM Modi over Congress Manifesto
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Give security to everyone but no appeasement...', says CM Yogi
Play Icon01:47
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Give security to everyone but no appeasement...', says CM Yogi
Malaika Arora: Inspiring Beauty Goals For Women InTheir 50s - Goes Viral
Play Icon00:31
Malaika Arora: Inspiring Beauty Goals For Women InTheir 50s - Goes Viral
Internet Splits Over Viral Watermelon Biryani - Watch
Play Icon00:59
Internet Splits Over Viral Watermelon Biryani - Watch

Trending Videos

Watch PM Modi's full speech from Aligarh
play icon7:49
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Aligarh
Pawan Kheda attacks PM Modi over Congress Manifesto
play icon1:27
Pawan Kheda attacks PM Modi over Congress Manifesto
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Give security to everyone but no appeasement...', says CM Yogi
play icon1:47
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Give security to everyone but no appeasement...', says CM Yogi
Malaika Arora: Inspiring Beauty Goals For Women InTheir 50s - Goes Viral
play icon0:31
Malaika Arora: Inspiring Beauty Goals For Women InTheir 50s - Goes Viral
Internet Splits Over Viral Watermelon Biryani - Watch
play icon0:59
Internet Splits Over Viral Watermelon Biryani - Watch