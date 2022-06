E-rickshaws powered by used Audi E-tron batteries are coming to India soon

The electric e-tron test fleet batteries from Audi are being used by a German-Indian based company Nunam to power electric rickshaws in the country.

| Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 11:40 AM IST

