videoDetails

Landslide hits Vaishno Devi yatra route

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 02, 2024, 03:44 PM IST

Big news is coming from Jammu and Kashmir at this time. Where a big accident has happened on the Vaishno Devi route. 3 people have died in the landslide accident. There is still a possibility of many devotees being trapped. Relief and rescue work is going on at the site of the incident.