Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2786846https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/heavy-rain-and-flooding-hit-saudi-arabia-2786846.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Heavy rain and flooding hit Saudi Arabia

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 02, 2024, 03:48 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
In big news, it is about Mecca, the biggest religious place of Muslims.. Questions are being raised whether doomsday is going to come in Mecca, this question is because there is flood in the sea of ​​sand, the holiest place of Muslims seems to be drowning in water. Yes, such a disaster is raining from the sky in Mecca-Medina that flood situation is visible in the entire area, houses, shops, roads are all covered in flood, there was such heavy rain that it felt as if apocalypse is about to come.

All Videos

Visuals of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Floods
Play Icon03:36
Visuals of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Floods
Landslide hits Vaishno Devi yatra route
Play Icon04:22
Landslide hits Vaishno Devi yatra route
Kannauj rape case: Nawab Singh Yadav's DNA matches with minor survivor
Play Icon01:54
Kannauj rape case: Nawab Singh Yadav's DNA matches with minor survivor
Nawab Singh's DNA sample matches in Kannauj rape case
Play Icon10:38
Nawab Singh's DNA sample matches in Kannauj rape case
Watch video of Amanatullah Khan before arrest
Play Icon14:12
Watch video of Amanatullah Khan before arrest

Trending Videos

Visuals of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Floods
play icon3:36
Visuals of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Floods
Landslide hits Vaishno Devi yatra route
play icon4:22
Landslide hits Vaishno Devi yatra route
Kannauj rape case: Nawab Singh Yadav's DNA matches with minor survivor
play icon1:54
Kannauj rape case: Nawab Singh Yadav's DNA matches with minor survivor
Nawab Singh's DNA sample matches in Kannauj rape case
play icon10:38
Nawab Singh's DNA sample matches in Kannauj rape case
Watch video of Amanatullah Khan before arrest
play icon14:12
Watch video of Amanatullah Khan before arrest