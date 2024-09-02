videoDetails

Heavy rain and flooding hit Saudi Arabia

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 02, 2024, 03:48 PM IST

In big news, it is about Mecca, the biggest religious place of Muslims.. Questions are being raised whether doomsday is going to come in Mecca, this question is because there is flood in the sea of ​​sand, the holiest place of Muslims seems to be drowning in water. Yes, such a disaster is raining from the sky in Mecca-Medina that flood situation is visible in the entire area, houses, shops, roads are all covered in flood, there was such heavy rain that it felt as if apocalypse is about to come.