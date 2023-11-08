trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685551
Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude jolts Punjab's Rupnagar

Nov 08, 2023
Earthquake tremors are being felt continuously in North India. Now earthquake tremors have been felt in Punjab. An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 has occurred in Punjab's Rupnagar
