Earthquake Tremors Jolts Delhi-NCR

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
Delhi-NCR was shaken by strong earthquake tremors on Thursday. The epicenter of the earthquake was in Hindukush area of ​​Afghanistan. The intensity of which was estimated at 6.1. Apart from Pakistan's Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar, earthquake tremors were also felt in India. Till now no information has been received about loss of life or property.

Trending Videos

