EC changes Rajasthan polling date

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 09:38 PM IST
Rajasthan Election Date Changed: Election Commission has changed the date of Rajasthan Assembly elections. Earlier voting was to be held on 23rd November, now it has been postponed to 25th November. The Election Commission has given this information.
