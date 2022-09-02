Eco-friendly Ganesh idol made using 17,000 coconuts in Hyderabad
An eco-friendly Ganesh idol has been made using 17,000 coconuts in Hyderabad, as part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on September 01. This eco-friendly Ganesh made of coconuts attracted Hyderabadis. Ganesh pandal in Hyderabad city was beautifully decorated with different themes. The artists came all the way from Kerala to decorate this Pandal.
An eco-friendly Ganesh idol has been made using 17,000 coconuts in Hyderabad, as part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on September 01. This eco-friendly Ganesh made of coconuts attracted Hyderabadis. Ganesh pandal in Hyderabad city was beautifully decorated with different themes. The artists came all the way from Kerala to decorate this Pandal.