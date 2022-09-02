NewsVideos

Eco-friendly Ganesh idol made using 17,000 coconuts in Hyderabad

An eco-friendly Ganesh idol has been made using 17,000 coconuts in Hyderabad, as part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on September 01. This eco-friendly Ganesh made of coconuts attracted Hyderabadis. Ganesh pandal in Hyderabad city was beautifully decorated with different themes. The artists came all the way from Kerala to decorate this Pandal.

|Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 10:30 PM IST
