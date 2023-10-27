trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680414
ED action in Rajasthan before elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 01:02 AM IST
ED seems to be active before the elections. This time the target of ED is Rajasthan Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasara. Govind Singh Dotasara has been accused of a paper leak in Rajasthan due to which ED conducted the raid.
