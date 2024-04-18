Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

ED attaches Shilpa Shetty Husband Raj Kundra's properties

|Updated: Apr 18, 2024, 02:44 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
ED on Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra: ED's big action on Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra. ED attached Shilpa Shetty's house. ED attached the property and shares of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty. ED, Mumbai has provisionally attached immovable and movable properties worth Rs. 97.79 Crore belonging to Ripu Sudan Kundra aka Raj Kundra under the provisions of PMLA, 2002. The attached properties include Residential flat situated in Juhu presently in the name of Smt. Shilpa Shetty, Residential Bunglow situated in Pune and Equity shares in the name of Raj Kundra.

All Videos

'BJP wants to change constitution...', says Sanjay Singh
Play Icon03:06
'BJP wants to change constitution...', says Sanjay Singh
'Chirag Paswan's mother was intentionally abused',says BJP
Play Icon12:15
'Chirag Paswan's mother was intentionally abused',says BJP
Foodies Unimpressed With 'Avatar Biryani', Give It A Thumbs Down - Watch Viral Video
Play Icon00:56
Foodies Unimpressed With 'Avatar Biryani', Give It A Thumbs Down - Watch Viral Video
Canadian Man's Heartwarming Surprise For Nephew In India Steals Hearts - Watch Viral Video
Play Icon00:43
Canadian Man's Heartwarming Surprise For Nephew In India Steals Hearts - Watch Viral Video
Eagle 'Playing Badminton' Shocks Online Community, Video Goes Viral
Play Icon00:35
Eagle 'Playing Badminton' Shocks Online Community, Video Goes Viral

Trending Videos

'BJP wants to change constitution...', says Sanjay Singh
play icon3:6
'BJP wants to change constitution...', says Sanjay Singh
'Chirag Paswan's mother was intentionally abused',says BJP
play icon12:15
'Chirag Paswan's mother was intentionally abused',says BJP
Foodies Unimpressed With 'Avatar Biryani', Give It A Thumbs Down - Watch Viral Video
play icon0:56
Foodies Unimpressed With 'Avatar Biryani', Give It A Thumbs Down - Watch Viral Video
Canadian Man's Heartwarming Surprise For Nephew In India Steals Hearts - Watch Viral Video
play icon0:43
Canadian Man's Heartwarming Surprise For Nephew In India Steals Hearts - Watch Viral Video
Eagle 'Playing Badminton' Shocks Online Community, Video Goes Viral
play icon0:35
Eagle 'Playing Badminton' Shocks Online Community, Video Goes Viral