ED Conducts Big raid in Rajasthan

|Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
ED has raided at 25 locations in Rajasthan including the hideouts of IAS officers. The raid took place in Jal Jeevan Mission scam case. Further, CM Ashok Gehlot has made huge statement on this raid. Gehlot said, 'ED and CBI are being used to topple the government.'
