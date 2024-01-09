trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707773
ED files chargesheet against Rabri Devi in Land Scam Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 02:20 PM IST
ED filed charge sheet in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in the land-for-job scam. The names of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Hima Yadav, Hridayanand Chaudhary and Amit Katyal are included in the charge sheet.

