Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

ED Issues summon to Durgesh Pathak and Kejriwal's personal secretary

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 08, 2024, 02:04 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
As per latest reports, Two more summons have been sent in the liquor policy scam case.. ED has sent summon to Durgesh Pathak and Kejriwal's personal secretary.

All Videos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Watch Exclusive Interview of Madhavi Latha
Play Icon11:47
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Watch Exclusive Interview of Madhavi Latha
Sanjay Nirupam makes huge allegation against Sanjay Raut over Khichdi Ghotala
Play Icon02:55
Sanjay Nirupam makes huge allegation against Sanjay Raut over Khichdi Ghotala
Karan Johar's Praise For Kartik Aaryan: A Bollywood Success Story
Play Icon01:08
Karan Johar's Praise For Kartik Aaryan: A Bollywood Success Story
Malaika Arora's Sensational Yoga Session Breaks The Internet - Watch
Play Icon00:25
Malaika Arora's Sensational Yoga Session Breaks The Internet - Watch
Viral Video: Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Engine Incident Raises Safety Concerns
Play Icon00:45
Viral Video: Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Engine Incident Raises Safety Concerns

Trending Videos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Watch Exclusive Interview of Madhavi Latha
play icon11:47
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Watch Exclusive Interview of Madhavi Latha
Sanjay Nirupam makes huge allegation against Sanjay Raut over Khichdi Ghotala
play icon2:55
Sanjay Nirupam makes huge allegation against Sanjay Raut over Khichdi Ghotala
Karan Johar's Praise For Kartik Aaryan: A Bollywood Success Story
play icon1:8
Karan Johar's Praise For Kartik Aaryan: A Bollywood Success Story
Malaika Arora's Sensational Yoga Session Breaks The Internet - Watch
play icon0:25
Malaika Arora's Sensational Yoga Session Breaks The Internet - Watch
Viral Video: Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Engine Incident Raises Safety Concerns
play icon0:45
Viral Video: Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Engine Incident Raises Safety Concerns