ED raids at Chennai's Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji's house

|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 08:39 AM IST
ED Raids V Senthil Balaji: Chennai's Electricity Minister V Senthil's house raided by ED. ED's raid continues from 7 am on Tuesday. Due to this, there was news of his health deteriorating. While taking action, ED also arrested V Senthil. Know in detail in this report what is the whole matter.

