ED summons Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 09:24 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Mahadev on Wednesday in the online betting app case. Ranbir Kapoor has been directed to appear before the investigating agency on 6 October.
