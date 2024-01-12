trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708815
ED takes major action in West Bengal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 09:46 AM IST
ED has taken major action in West Bengal. The ED team raided three places in the capital Kolkata. In which the houses of Fire Department Minister Sujit Bose, MLA Tapas Rai and current councilor Subodh Chakraborty have been raided.

