ED team arrested Advocate Vinod Chauhan in Delhi liquor scam

|Updated: May 04, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
Delhi Liquor Scam Update: ED has made the 18th arrest in the Delhi liquor scam case. Based on the statement of K Kavitha's personal secretary, the accused has been arrested from Goa. Advocate Vinod Chauhan has been arrested by the ED team.

