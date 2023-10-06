trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671623
NewsVideos
videoDetails

ED's action...AAP spokesperson will implicate MP Sanjay?

|Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 01:08 PM IST
Sanjay Singh Arrested Update News: In response to the court's question, ED said that a transaction worth Rs 2 crore took place. This transaction took place at Sanjay Singh's house. Dinesh Arora has also said the same in his statement. In such a situation, remand is necessary to investigate the data found in the phone. Now ED has sent summons to two close friends of Sanjay.
Follow Us

All Videos

Arvind Kejriwal lashes out at ED over Sanjay Singh's arrest in liquor scam case
play icon2:35
Arvind Kejriwal lashes out at ED over Sanjay Singh's arrest in liquor scam case
Justin trudeau's
play icon3:56
Justin trudeau's "creepy" act in canada parliament
Sudhanshu Trivedi press conference on Sanjay Singh
play icon6:34
Sudhanshu Trivedi press conference on Sanjay Singh
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals from Mahakal lok Phase 2 Inauguration
play icon5:52
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals from Mahakal lok Phase 2 Inauguration
Assembly Election's Blueprint ready for 5 states - Sources
play icon2:34
Assembly Election's Blueprint ready for 5 states - Sources

Trending Videos

Arvind Kejriwal lashes out at ED over Sanjay Singh's arrest in liquor scam case
play icon2:35
Arvind Kejriwal lashes out at ED over Sanjay Singh's arrest in liquor scam case
Justin trudeau's
play icon3:56
Justin trudeau's "creepy" act in canada parliament
Sudhanshu Trivedi press conference on Sanjay Singh
play icon6:34
Sudhanshu Trivedi press conference on Sanjay Singh
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals from Mahakal lok Phase 2 Inauguration
play icon5:52
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals from Mahakal lok Phase 2 Inauguration
Assembly Election's Blueprint ready for 5 states - Sources
play icon2:34
Assembly Election's Blueprint ready for 5 states - Sources
Sanjay Singh Court Hearing LIVE Update,Sanjay Singh Court Hearing LIVE,sanjay singh arrest news,sanjay singh latest news,sanjay singh live,sanjay singh news,sanjay singh arrested,Sanjay Singh,ed raid on sanjay singh,ed arrested sanjay singh,dinesh arora on sanjay singh,Gujarat University,Manish Sisodia,Arvind Kejriwal,trending news,aap latest news,Trending Videos,supreme court on manish sisodia,Economy news,Supreme Court,Trending,live news,AAP,Court,