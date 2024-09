videoDetails

Effect of 'order' on employees in UP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 16, 2024, 03:08 PM IST

Big news is coming from UP where after the order of Yogi government, 86% government employees have given details in the portal. Government employees gave information about movable and immovable property in the Manav Sampada portal. Let us tell you that this number has increased after the order of Yogi government to stop salary. Property details have to be given by 30th September.