videoDetails

Efforts continue to extinguish wildfire at Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary in Goa

| Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 09:56 AM IST

The active wildfire was still on at many locations at the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary in Goa on March 12. The Government and locals are working actively to control the fire. Indian Navy’s choppers are also in action to completely extinguish the fire.