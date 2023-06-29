NewsVideos
videoDetails

Eid-ul-Azha Festival celebrated across world, important instructions issued

|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 08:34 AM IST
Bakra Eid 2023: Today the festival of Eid-ul-Azha is being celebrated across the country. Due to this, necessary instructions have been issued regarding the sacrifice of the goat. Along with this, the police is also keeping a keen eye on social media. A crowd of worshipers is also visible at Jama Masjid. Watch exclusive photos.

All Videos

S Jaishankar makes blunt remark to Canada over Khalistani issue, 'Country's security will be answered if hurt'
play icon13:2
S Jaishankar makes blunt remark to Canada over Khalistani issue, 'Country's security will be answered if hurt'
Chandrashekhar Azad Attack: What did Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad say after being shot!
play icon4:33
Chandrashekhar Azad Attack: What did Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad say after being shot!
BJP Core Meeting: Big meeting of BJP leaders at PM residence
play icon0:39
BJP Core Meeting: Big meeting of BJP leaders at PM residence
Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar's stern warning to Pakistan, said- 'Action on terrorism is possible only then discussion'
play icon3:21
Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar's stern warning to Pakistan, said- 'Action on terrorism is possible only then discussion'
Know today's astrology from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 29th June 2023
play icon6:11
Know today's astrology from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 29th June 2023

Trending Videos

S Jaishankar makes blunt remark to Canada over Khalistani issue, 'Country's security will be answered if hurt'
play icon13:2
S Jaishankar makes blunt remark to Canada over Khalistani issue, 'Country's security will be answered if hurt'
Chandrashekhar Azad Attack: What did Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad say after being shot!
play icon4:33
Chandrashekhar Azad Attack: What did Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad say after being shot!
BJP Core Meeting: Big meeting of BJP leaders at PM residence
play icon0:39
BJP Core Meeting: Big meeting of BJP leaders at PM residence
Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar's stern warning to Pakistan, said- 'Action on terrorism is possible only then discussion'
play icon3:21
Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar's stern warning to Pakistan, said- 'Action on terrorism is possible only then discussion'
Know today's astrology from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 29th June 2023
play icon6:11
Know today's astrology from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 29th June 2023
Bakra Eid 2023,bakra eid mubarak,bakra eid status,bakra eid mubarak status,Bakrid,bakrid mubarak,bakrid ki namaz ka tarika,Bakrid 2023,bakra qurbani emotional,bakra halal karne ki dua,bakra eid instructions,instructions of bakrid,instructions of bakra eid,Delhi Police,Delhi Jama Masjid,delhi jama masjid bakra mandi,delhi jama masjid bakra eid,delhi jama masjid bakrid namaz time,Jama Masjid,jama masjid bakra mandi 2023,jama masjid bakra eid,Zee News,