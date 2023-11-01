trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682645
Ekanath Shinde calls All Party Meeting in Maharashtra

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 09:02 AM IST
Maratha Arakashan Andolan: The ongoing struggle in Maharashtra over the demand for Maratha reservation continues for the third day. In view of the violent agitation and situation in some parts of the state, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has come into action. Today (1 November) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called an all-party meeting on this issue.
