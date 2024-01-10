trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708440
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Eknath Shinde faction is real Shiv Sena: Verdict

Sonam|Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 07:32 PM IST
Follow Us
Maharashtra MLAs' Disqualification LIVE Verdict: Amidst the ongoing political turmoil regarding Maharashtra Assembly, Speaker Rahul Narvekar has finally given the verdict. While giving a major decision on the eligibility of 16 MLAs of Shiv Sena Shinde faction, their eligibility has been retained. In such a situation, now only Eknath Shinde will remain the Chief Minister. In his decision, Speaker Rahul Narvekar has mentioned many things including the Supreme Court and the Constitution of Shiv Sena.

All Videos

Ram Mandir Golden Door: प्राण प्रतिष्ठा से पहले रामलला के गर्भगृह में लगे सोने के दरवाजे
Play Icon1:54
Ram Mandir Golden Door: प्राण प्रतिष्ठा से पहले रामलला के गर्भगृह में लगे सोने के दरवाजे
Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's Sisterly Fitness Bond: Hardcore Workout Session Together
Play Icon0:37
Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's Sisterly Fitness Bond: Hardcore Workout Session Together
VIRAL VIDEO: Bull Enters SBI Bank in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh; Chaos Ensues as Security Guard Takes Charge
Play Icon0:30
VIRAL VIDEO: Bull Enters SBI Bank in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh; Chaos Ensues as Security Guard Takes Charge
VIRAL VIDEO: Controversy Stirs as Parents Push Kids to Pose with Roadside Alligator; Public Outcry Ensues
Play Icon0:50
VIRAL VIDEO: Controversy Stirs as Parents Push Kids to Pose with Roadside Alligator; Public Outcry Ensues
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Fate Of 16 MLAs To Be Decided
Play Icon7:50
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Fate Of 16 MLAs To Be Decided

Trending Videos

Ram Mandir Golden Door: प्राण प्रतिष्ठा से पहले रामलला के गर्भगृह में लगे सोने के दरवाजे
play icon1:54
Ram Mandir Golden Door: प्राण प्रतिष्ठा से पहले रामलला के गर्भगृह में लगे सोने के दरवाजे
Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's Sisterly Fitness Bond: Hardcore Workout Session Together
play icon0:37
Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's Sisterly Fitness Bond: Hardcore Workout Session Together
VIRAL VIDEO: Bull Enters SBI Bank in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh; Chaos Ensues as Security Guard Takes Charge
play icon0:30
VIRAL VIDEO: Bull Enters SBI Bank in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh; Chaos Ensues as Security Guard Takes Charge
VIRAL VIDEO: Controversy Stirs as Parents Push Kids to Pose with Roadside Alligator; Public Outcry Ensues
play icon0:50
VIRAL VIDEO: Controversy Stirs as Parents Push Kids to Pose with Roadside Alligator; Public Outcry Ensues
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Fate Of 16 MLAs To Be Decided
play icon7:50
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Fate Of 16 MLAs To Be Decided
Maharashtra politics,Maharashtra news,maharashtra mla disqualification,maharashtra assembly election 2024,mla disqualification in maharashtra,16 mla disqualification result,maharashtra political crisis live updates,shiv sena mlas disqualification live news,Maharashtra MLAs' Disqualification,Supreme Court judgement,Shiv Sena vs Shiv Sena Verdict Live,Maharashtra Speaker,Uddhav Thackeray,Maharashtra political crisis,eknath shinde reaction,Breaking News,Maharashtra,