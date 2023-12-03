trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2694893
Election 2023 Results: Our government is being formed under the leadership of Shivraj, says Scindia

|Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
MP Election Results 2023: The wait for the results of assembly elections in 4 states is over. Counting of votes has started today (3 December). It is clear from the trends so far that BJP can form the government. Jyotiraditya Scindia said that I had always told you that our double engine government is being formed at the Center under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and because of the schemes for public welfare and upliftment of the poor in the state under the leadership of Shivraj Singh.
