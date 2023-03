videoDetails

Election 2023 Video: Know about preparations before vote counting

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 08:14 AM IST

Election 2023: Counting of votes will be done in three states of Northeast today. Vote Counting for Election 2023 will be done in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland from 8 am. Know in this report what arrangements have been made before the vote counting starts.