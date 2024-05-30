Advertisement
Election Campaign to be conducted for last stage today

|Updated: May 30, 2024, 09:26 AM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: The process of 2024 Lok Sabha elections has now reached the seventh and final round. Voting, which started from April 19, is at its last stage and today is the last day of election campaigning and for this phase, is also in full force. PM Modi will hold a rally in Punjab's Hoshiarpur today. Whereas Rahul Gandhi is going to do election campaigning in Odisha's Bhadrak. On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee is Preparing to hold a 10 kilometer long road show in Kolkata.

