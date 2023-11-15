trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688227
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Election Commission issues Notice to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

|Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
Congress' General Secretary gets a big blow from Election Commission ahead of Assembly Elections. As per latest reports, Election Commission has issued a notice to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The notice has been issued over Priyanka's Controversial Remark against PM Modi. The notice has been issued after BJP complained about the same. Watch video to know the news in more detail.
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi to hold rally in Chhattisgarh today
Play Icon5:17
PM Modi to hold rally in Chhattisgarh today
Watch ZEE News' EXCLUSIVE Ground Report on Uttarkashi Tunnel Incident
Play Icon4:55
Watch ZEE News' EXCLUSIVE Ground Report on Uttarkashi Tunnel Incident
World Cup Match to be played between India and New Zealand today
Play Icon9:28
World Cup Match to be played between India and New Zealand today
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue till now these 40 Labor have not Found
Play Icon3:54
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue till now these 40 Labor have not Found
PM Modi Strong attack on Congress
Play Icon6:30
PM Modi Strong attack on Congress

Trending Videos

PM Modi to hold rally in Chhattisgarh today
play icon5:17
PM Modi to hold rally in Chhattisgarh today
Watch ZEE News' EXCLUSIVE Ground Report on Uttarkashi Tunnel Incident
play icon4:55
Watch ZEE News' EXCLUSIVE Ground Report on Uttarkashi Tunnel Incident
World Cup Match to be played between India and New Zealand today
play icon9:28
World Cup Match to be played between India and New Zealand today
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue till now these 40 Labor have not Found
play icon3:54
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue till now these 40 Labor have not Found
PM Modi Strong attack on Congress
play icon6:30
PM Modi Strong attack on Congress
ec notice to congress,ec notice to priyanka gandhi,ec notice to priyanka gandhi vadra,Election Commission,election commission notice,election commission notice to priyanka gandhi,election commission notice to priyanka gandhi vadra,Priyanka Gandhi Vadra,Priyanka Gandhi,priyanka gandhi on pm modi,priyanka on modi,priyanka controversy,priyanka controversial remark on pm modi,Lok Sabha elections,Assembly elections 2023,Zee News,Congress vs BJP,Speed News,