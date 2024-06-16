Advertisement
Election Commission's press conference today

Sonam|Updated: Jun 16, 2024, 05:16 PM IST
Election Commission PC on EVM: Reposting the X-post of the world's richest businessman Elon Musk, Rahul Gandhi quoted a newspaper and said, 'EVMs in India are a "black box", and no one is allowed to examine them. Serious concerns are being raised about the transparency of our electoral process. When institutions lack accountability, democracy becomes a sham and the possibility of fraud increases.' On which the Election Commission can now hold a press conference.

