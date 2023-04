videoDetails

Election for the post of Mayor in Delhi today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 11:38 AM IST

Mayor Election: The election for the post of Mayor in Delhi is to be held today, in which there will be a direct contest between Aam Aadmi Party's Shelly Oberoi and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shikha Rai.