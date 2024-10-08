videoDetails

Election Results 2024: BJP Crosses Halfway Mark In Haryana

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 08, 2024, 11:40 AM IST

Haryana Election Results Update: BJP crossed the majority mark. The game changed in Haryana, BJP's strong comeback. According to the Election Commission's data, BJP is leading in Haryana. Congress is also leading in trends in Jammu and Kashmir. Will PDP support BJP? Out of 90 assembly seats, one seat, Garhi Sampla Kiloi, is very important because Congress has fielded former CM Bhupendra Hooda from this seat. Counting of votes for 90 seats in Jammu and Kashmir elections has started. BJP's explosive start. After which today it will be decided whether Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah, Rahul Gandhi's Congress or BJP will come to power in the valley or not. Celebrations begin at Congress office.